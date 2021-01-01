Pleat A66 Planter by Crescent Garden - Color: Brown (A666934)

The Pleat A66 Planter from Crescent Garden hugs one's plants with a deep-set form highlighted by a gentle fabric-like exterior. Crafted from polyresin, the piece stays solid and leak-proof while withstanding the elements outdoors. The planter proves easy to move in its lightweight materials. Its interior space offers generous room for elegantly composed greenery. Home and decor will never be the same with the simple, minimalist and innovative designs from Crescent Gardens. Since 2000, Crescent Gardens has been offering a gorgeous variety of planters, pots and bowl in dazzling colors that can be left outside all year round. Able to weather the harsh outdoor elements, Crescent Garden planters resist cracking and fading--a fact that the company stands behind with their 10-year limited warranty. Color: Brown.