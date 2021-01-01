WAC Lighting PLD-F4-404 Felis 1 Light 3000K High Output Monopoint Pendant - 11.5 Inches Wide Brushed Nickel / Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

WAC Lighting PLD-F4-404 Felis 1 Light 3000K High Output Monopoint Pendant - 11.5 Inches Wide WAC Lighting PLD-F4-404 Contemporary / Modern 1 Light Canopy Mount Pendant from the Felis CollectionA charming beehive design, Felis marries energy efficient technology with modern aesthetics for today's homeowner. Features:Comes with 96" socket set with 4 1/2" canopy.Specifications:Utilizes (1) A19 Medium Base Bulb with G30 Globe Shape (Not Included)Shade Height: 6.5Shade Width: 11.5 Brushed Nickel / Black