ELK Plaza Candle Gold Leaf canlde Holder
made from metal Gold Leaf finish 8W X 8D X 9H contemporary design elements; holds tea light candles Truly, man was meant to live by the light of a warm and twinkling fire. Introducing our unique and sophisticated Plaza Series Candle Holder: Elegantly comprised of two gracefully elevated golden platforms, the Plaza is perfect for bringing height, lustrous color, and a soothing glow to a low coffee table or kitchen island. Ideal for entertaining. Pair it with a rare vintage and some Acid Jazz.