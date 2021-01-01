Gibson Home Plaza Café' Forged Aluminum Non-stick Ceramic Cookware with Induction Base and Soft Touch Bakelite Handle, 10-Inch Fry Pan, Lavender Rose

Forged aluminum construction heats quickly and evenly for precise cooking; perfect for everything from searing to simmering Super slick nonstick allows effortless food release and promotes healthy, low-oil cooking; manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead, and cadmium for safe, fume-free cooking Soft-touch handle is heat resistant and provides a comfortable, sturdy grip for safer handling Available in a wide range of beautiful transparent colored exteriors that add a pop of color to your kitchen, resists stains and clean easily Compatible with all stovetops including induction; handwash recommended, Manufacturer: Gibson Home