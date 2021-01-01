Playology Dual Layer Bone Scented Dog Toy - Turkey, Size: Small | PetSmart

$9.99
In stock
Buy at petsmart

Description

This Playology Dual Layer Turkey Bone Dog Toy will keep your dog entertained and engaged. Make playtime extra fun for your pup with this unique and entertaining toy. Features: Turkey Bone Toy Includes: 1 Toy Intended For: Dog Activity: Noisemaking Color: Green Size: 3.75 in L x 1.5 in W x 1.25 in H Material: Rubber Care Instructions: Easy to clean by rinsing with hot water. Encapsiscent Technology assures you can't wash away that alluring scent. Caution: Toys should be inspected regularly for rips or tears. Remove damaged product from your pet and dispose. Remove all packaging prior to use. Playology Dual Layer Bone Scented Dog Toy - Turkey, Size: Small | PetSmart

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com