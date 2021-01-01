Playlist Coffee Table

When it comes to rounding out your living ensemble, nothing does the job quite like a coffee table! Perfect for gathering both style and friends, a table like this is a great option for rounding out any boho space with a mixed material look. Crafted from a metal frame, this piece features a circular stone surface and wood lower shelf, making it a great option for breaking up a boxy seating ensemble. Measuring 19'' H x 42'' L x 42'' W, this piece is perfectly proportioned to host remotes while still staging a display.