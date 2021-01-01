Rhody Rug Play Date Yellow Multi 2 ft. x 8 ft. Indoor/Outdoor Braided Runner, Yellow Multi

Add texture to your home to create a warm and cozy atmosphere with this Rhody Rug 2 ft. x 8 ft. Area Rug. This rug will give a rustic vibe, bringing a welcoming touch to your space. It features a stain-resistant design and fade-resistant materials, which ensure that it won't discolor. Made from polypropylene, it will be an especially durable option for any room. It is multi-colored, adding to your welcoming decor. This rug has a braided weave type and the same pattern on both sides. Color: Yellow Multi.