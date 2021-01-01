Note: Select your US size. Please be advised, the product and box will display UK, US and Euro sizing. For US sizing, both men's and women's sizing is displayed. Men's sizing is represented by M and women's sizing is represented by F. Designed to best fit the Women's Original Tall Play Boot, the Hunter Play Boot Sock - Tall boasts a nylon cuff with Hunter brandingto make a stand-out look with your fav. boots. Cable knitted cuff. PVC logo branding. Body:100% polyester. Cuff: 100% nylon. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported.