From billabong
Billabong Platinum Stripe Boardshorts
Advertisement
Swim a few laps around the pool wearing the Billabong Platinum Stripe Boardshorts. Performance fit features seams that have been minimized for enhanced stretch and performance. Quick-drying stretch fabric constructed with Micro Repel treatment to stay light on the board. Fixed waist with surf-tie closure. Rear pocket with drainage eyelet. Sewn logo patch at left thigh. Straight hem. 100% polyester. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 32 in Outseam: 21 in Inseam: 10 in Front Rise: 11 1 2 in Back Rise: 15 1 2 in Leg Opening: 22 in Product measurements were taken using size 32. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.