KIERA Silver Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1.18 ct. t.w. Cubic Zirconia Half Hoop Stud Earrings

Kiera Platinum Plated Sterling Silver 1.18 Ct. T.W. Cubic Zirconia Half Hoop Stud Earrings. KIERA NEW YORK is defined by iconic perpetual style. There is no place like New York - its iconic landmarks, the perpetual motion, the inimitable spirit, and unsurpassed style. The same ceaseless passion is present in KIERA NEW YORK Collection. KIERA NEW YORK features exquisite jewels that celebrate the energy of city life, capturing the constant current of contemporary design into each piece. The KIERA NEW YORK collection takes the city’s energy and playfulness into simple everyday stories that can be mixed together to create a unique vibe. Each collection addresses fashion-forward silhouettes touching on trends. For Anywhere and Every Moment, KIERA designs, manufactures, and markets every piece of their products in house. Kiera's diverse product portfolio reveals your unique sparkle and helps get you noticed. KIERA collections of jewelry have serviced jewelry clients in Europe and Asia since 2005. KIERA NEW YORK makes its US debut in the Fall of 2016 with a refreshing take on designer fine diamond simulant jewelry, continuing the tradition of creativity, rarity, and quality without compromise, It is the quality that transforms fine jewelry to fine arts. Every piece of KIERA has been carefully crafted with precious elements including CZ, Crystal, and Pearl with Sterling Silver. Maintaining proper care of KIERA jewelry will ensure each piece lasts for many years. To properly care for KIERA jewelry, keep each piece properly stored in the KIERA pouch provided with purchase. To clean KIERA Jewelry, gently wipe with a damp cloth and water, and towel dry immediately. Keep free from prolonged exposure to water, perfumes, and chemicals. Do not expose to harsh or abrasive jewelry cleaners or cloths.