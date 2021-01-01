Adrianna Papell Platinum - 40183 Beaded Jewel Neck Trumpet Gown

Get a timeless and trendy look in a new dress from Adrianna Papell Platinum 40183. Shows off in a sleeveless jewel neckline with fitted bodice designed with an open back. Ornate with bead embellishments the full length skirt fits at the thighs and flares at the bottom. Claim that look of sophistication wearing this glamorous dress by Adrianna Papell Platinum. Sizes 14W-24W are additional $40. Style: howu_40183 Fabric: Tulle Details: Sleeveless Fitted bodice Trumpet skirt Open back Beading Length: Long Neckline: Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Trumpet Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details.