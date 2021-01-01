Miu Miu Platform Lace Up Ankle Boots in Brown Burnished leather upper with gum sole. Made in Italy. Approx 25mm/ 1 inch platform. Approx 65mm/ 2.5 inch block heel. Padded collar and tongue. Lace-up front. Logo webbing pull-back tab detail. MIUF-WZ58. 5T302C 3KL8. About the designer: Established in 1992 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu reflects fashion forward, light-hearted, and provocative women. The language of Miu Miu experiments with contemporary femininity, merging rebelliousness with minimalism in order to evoke a sense of freedom within luxury fashion. As a member of the Prada family, Miu Miu is made for those who aspire to add a flair of the avant-garde to their lifestyle.