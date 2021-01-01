From red barrel studio
Platform Bed High Durability Anti-Deform Polyester Upholstered Platform Bed With Wooden Slats For Home
Advertisement
Description:Supported by a heavy-duty wooden frame reinforced with thick foam padding, this bed frames featured with high durability and high reliability.Adopting high grade quality triple-stitched fabric in beige, this bed frame is irresistibly smooth to the touch, manufactured to seamlessly compliment a variety of bed decoration.It is made of high quality polyester and flax material.The length of this product is 106cm, width is 190cm and height is 126cm.This product is suitable for home, household, dorm, school, etc.Item Name: Platform BedMaterial: Polyester,FlaxFeatures: High Durability, Anti-deform, Long LastingUpper Bed Weight Capability: 250lbColor: BeigeSize Details: Size: 106cm x 190cm x 125cm/41.73" x 74.8" x 49.21" (Approx.)Notes:Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures.Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement.Package Includes:1 x Platform Bed(Others Not Included)