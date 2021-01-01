Platet LED Cone Wall Sconce by Bover - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (21105030153U)

Advertisement
The Platet LED Cone Wall Sconce by Bover is a design from Christophe Mathieu that was inspired by one of his walks around La Escala. Noticing the typical industrial style lamps with visible light sources and protective, transparent glass shades, this piece captures the simple, familiar shape of this design by pairing a flared shade with a slender, softly curved stem that is anchored to the wall at two points. Modern and minimal, this timeless blend of form and function is a handsome addition to spaces. Founded in 1996, Bover is a modern lighting company based in Barcelona, Spain, with a U.S. subsidiary in Atlanta. Drawing upon Spanish culture, creativity and innovation, their designs have clean, smooth forms and are assembled by hand from locally-sourced materials. From the elegant and dramatic Siam Collection to outdoor offerings like the Fora Outdoor Wall Sconce with its casual, open-weave shade, their European lighting collection is graceful and timeless. Shape: Cone. Color: Brass. Finish: Ebony Black