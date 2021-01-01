Silver plated metal - 7.25" x 3.5" | Candelabra Centerpiece with Hanging Crystal | Silver | 1 Pc.

PACKAGE INCLUDES: Silver plated metal candelabra centerpiece 7.5" x 3.5" | 1Pc. LUXURIOUS DESIGN: This candelabra centerpiece will add a touch of amazing luxury and color to your next events. PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASIONS: Our Candelabra Centerpieces with Hanging Crystals cannot be anymore fantastic for your wedding, birthday celebrations, anniversaries, or more. PREMIUM QUALITY: These centerpiece is made from a premium quality gold plated metal that can withstand extensive usage. VERSATILE: This centerpiece can be used for almost all occasions specially the events which requires ellegance., Manufacturer: RCZ Decor