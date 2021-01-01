From strava craft coffee
Plate Dish Organizer Rack Stand for Kitchen Cabinet Counter and Cupboard Large White
[MULTIPLE UPRIGHT ORGANIZER] plate rack is not only organizer plates, platters, dishes, but also storage bowls, pot lids, cutting board. Whats more, you also used it as a small dish drying rack, even a mini bookshelf, CD holder. [SPACE SAVER & GREAT STORAGE] Small footprint, but it can hold up to 10 plates or 5 bowls(depends on your plates/bowls thickness). Large rack suits for 8 to 10 inch plates, small rack suits for 6 to 8 inch plates. [ALL IN 1 DECORATIVE RACK] Square plate holder can be free standing, just set it on the countertop for storing; put it on the dinner table for displaying; place it on the desk for drying; use it in the cupboard, cabinet and pantry for organizing. [HEAVY DUTY, DURABLE & STYLISH] Made of heavy duty iron with waterproof white coating, sturdy and durable. Simple wire design, increases modern kitchen sense, with no loss in storage and organizer functionality. Vertical plate holder is really go better with variety of home, restaurant