This 2 pack of Sterilite 12.6 Gallon Locking StepOn Wastebaskets includes 2 trash cans with locking lids and step-on pedals that open the lid for hands-free garbage disposal.??The lid locks securely onto the base of the can, preventing pets and kids from accessing the trash. The lid will stay shut even when the can is knocked over. When unlocked, a slight step on the foot pedal will open the can for a hand-free trash disposal. ??The modern texture is attractive and easy to clean. The D-shape fits neatly against a wall or cabinet.??Keep the trash away from kids and pets in the Sterilite 12.6 Gallon Locking StepOn Wastebasket. Sterilite Corporation White Plastic Wastebasket | 68629