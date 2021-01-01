Rebrilliant Plastic Storage Bin With Handles For Bathroom Vanity, 4 Pack, Clear/Blue
Description
Features:Built-in, easy-grip side handles make it convenient to grab and goVersatile and light weight, these bins help you to get organized and stay that wayMade of durable BPA and Chlorine free shatter-resistant plasticProduct Type: Cube or BinColor: Clear/BluePrimary Material: PlasticMaterial Details: Set Size: 4Capacity: Shape: RectangleFeatures: Wheels Included: NoNumber of Wheels: Lid Included: NoLid Color: Lid Closure Type: Liner Included: NoCompatible Lid Part Number: "Does not apply"Holiday / Occasion: No HolidaySupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseHandles Included: YesWoven: NoFunctional: NoLicensed Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: NoHealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: PEFC Certified: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4Overall Width - Side to Side: 14.62Overall Depth - Front to Back: 14.5Diameter: Overall Product Weight: 3.2Weight Capacity: Assembly:Eligible for Replacement Parts: YesEligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Warranty Length: