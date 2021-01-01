8 Pack Plastic Pots, 7.1 Inch Pots For Plants Plastic Planters Outdoor, Small Flower Pots For Succulents, Herbs, Snake Plants, Flowers, Plants Not Inc
Description
Planter Size: 7.1 * 5 * 5.5 inches (Opening Diameter * Bottom Diameter * Height)

Features:
Good-Looking & Easy-Matching: Simple modern style makes it match any space, such as living room, bedroom, dining room, study, office.
High Quality & Cost-Effective: Made of high-quality PP material, thicker than other plastic planters, even can be compared to ceramic ones but cheaper and non-friable.
Matte Design: Matte finish makes it more textured, resists scratches, dirt, and fingerprints. Anti-slip. Anti-friction.
Indoor and Outdoor Use: Sturdy, UV, and frost-resistant, these plastic pots are produced to withstand the elements and last for years. Perfect for indoor and outdoor planting.

Product Type: Pot Planter
Location: Indoor / Outdoor Use
Material: Plastic
Color: Black/White
Shape: Round
Capacity: 61
Drainage Holes: No
Self Watering: No
Frost Resistant: Yes
Weather Resistant: Yes
UV Resistant: Yes
Number of Planters Included: 8