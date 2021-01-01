Plastic Measuring Cups And Spoons Set - 8 Pieces Stackable Measuring Cup Set With Stainless Steel Handles For Cooking & Baking

Product descriptionColor:Green | Size:8 Pcs Cups & Spoons SetMeasure Set of Cups and Spoons is rustless, durable, and high-quality, designed for a long time use with no rusting or bending. Measuring Spoons and Cups has smooth measurement engravings and sturdy stainless steel handle that are compact, portable, and shatterproof.Material: PP+stainless steel ;Dishwasher-Safe Kitchen Set:Whether you're looking for liquid measuring cups or dry measuring cups, this set will get the job done – each cup and spoon is suitable for both dry and wet ingredients. Best of all, this set is dishwasher-safe, leaving you with more time to enjoy your amazing food creations.