Make the Easter brunch table look even cuter with this Plastic Easter Party Tablecloth. For more Easter party supplies, shop Michaels. com. Dip dye Easter eggs on top of this Plastic Cute Easter Tablecloth. Made of water-resistant plastic, this disposable Easter party table cover will protect from any spills. Plus, this colorful Easter tablecloth makes an adorable party decoration for your Easter dinner table. Find everything you need for a fun-filled Easter event in our wide selection of Easter party supplies. Details: 1 Plastic Cute Easter Tablecloth Easter Table Cover measures 84" x 54" Decorate the party table quickly and easily Water-resistant and disposable Great for any Easter party Combine with more Cute Easter party supplies | Plastic Cute Easter Tablecloth, 84" x 54" By Unique | Michaels®