Sterilite Plastic Clothes Laundry Basket Bin
Make laundry day easy with these Sterilite 1.5-Bushel Laundry Basket. With a generous 1.5-bushel capacity, these laundry baskets make it easy to carry, sort, and fold clothes, towels, and sheets. This package includes 12 laundry baskets: 6 white, and 6 aqua. These large laundry baskets have wide, rectangular openings for comfortable loading and unloading of large amounts of laundry. The laundry baskets feature contoured grip surfaces that add comfort and ease when carrying loads of clothes to and from the laundry room. The integrated handles on all 4 sides allow for easy lifting and carrying through doorways, hallways, and up and downstairs. When not in use, the laundry baskets stack neatly and nest together for compact storage. The large, oval hole pattern increases airflow for added ventilation and matches any home decor. Overall, each plastic laundry basket measures approximately 24 inches long, 17 inches wide, and 10 inches tall.