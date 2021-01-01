Plastic Brushstroke Appetizer/Salad Plates - 7.5" | Round | Blue/Gold Stroke | Pack of 10

PACKAGE INCLUDES: Bllue with Gold Stroke round salad plates - 7.5" - 10pcs ELEGANT DESIGN: These plates with gold stroke will add exquisite and harmonious atmosphere to your party. PERFECT FOR ANY OCCASSION: These disposable plates are not just for weddings, but are ideal for any upscale events, banquets and Special Occasions. PREMIUM QUALITY: These party supplies are made from the highest-quality, and hand inspected for integrity of style, strength and finish. BPA-FREE: These disposable plates are BPA-free and totally safe to use, also disposable for easy post party cleanup., Manufacturer: Kaya