Plastic and Metal Kitchen Can Opener Brown - Room Essentials

Open cans without hassle with the Plastic and Metal Kitchen Can Opener from Room Essentials™. This manual can opener features an easy-twist knob that effortlessly turns to allow the sharp metal cutting wheel to cut through the lids of different veggie, soup, sauce or salad cans. And it's designed with long handles with cushioned hands for better grip and hassle-free operation. Featuring a dishwasher-safe design for easy cleanup, it features colored handle grips and knob to bring functional style to your kitchen tools and accessories.