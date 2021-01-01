From bloomsz
bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Tulipa Sunlover Bulb - Set of 10
Tulipa Sunlover Bulb - Set of 10. Fill your garden with color when you cultivate these Tulipa Sunlover bulbs which bloom to reveal gently curved petals which sit atop slender stems to provide undeniable beauty. Includes 10 bulbsGuaranteed to grow in first year, replacement if item does not growGrows to 14'' to 20'' HSpread: 3'' to 6''PerennialBloom time: mid springFull sun to partial sunHardiness zones: 3-91-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsNote: Item will ship by November 30th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI or Guam.