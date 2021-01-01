Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs White - White Nymph Amaryllis Kit

White Nymph Amaryllis Kit. Hippeastrum (commonly known as Amaryllis) are popular for their indoor holiday color and are often given as gifts from October through January. They are easy to grow and are impressive flowers. Their large blossoms can measure up to eight inches across. We only ship one large blooming bulb size to ensure well-proportioned plants, which are guaranteed to produce large, vibrant blooms for you. As bulbs are essentially storage mechanisms, they already contain everything needed to produce flowers. They are tropical and subtropical. All you will need to do is plant them and water. But best of all, they can be induced to re-bloom indoors for years to come. This Speciality Amaryllis kit comes with everything you need to grow this exotic plant: one White Nymph Amaryllis bulb, a 5'' x 6.5'' metal sink-like, white striped chalk outer planter, a five-inch nursery pot, planting medium and a set of growing instructions. As bulbs are essentially storage mechanisms, they already contain everything needed to produce flowers. Includes one white nymph amaryllis bulb, 5'' x 6.5'' white stripe metal outer planter, 5'' nursery pot, planting medium and growing instructionsGrows to 12'' to 24'' HPerennialBloom time: winterFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 9-10Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: This item will ship by October 13th. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.