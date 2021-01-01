From bloomsz

bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Narcis Acropolis Bulb - Set of Eight

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Narcis Acropolis Bulb - Set of Eight. Fill your garden with color when you cultivate these Narcis Acropolis bulbs which bloom to reveal layered petals which sit atop slender stems to provide undeniable beauty. Includes eight bulbsGuaranteed to grow in first year, replacement if item does not growSpread: 3'' to 6''PerennialBloom time: late springFull sun to partial sunHardiness zones: 2-91-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsNote: Item will ship by November 30th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI or Guam.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com