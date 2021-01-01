From bloomsz
bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Narcis Acropolis Bulb - Set of Eight
Narcis Acropolis Bulb - Set of Eight. Fill your garden with color when you cultivate these Narcis Acropolis bulbs which bloom to reveal layered petals which sit atop slender stems to provide undeniable beauty. Includes eight bulbsGuaranteed to grow in first year, replacement if item does not growSpread: 3'' to 6''PerennialBloom time: late springFull sun to partial sunHardiness zones: 2-91-year warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsNote: Item will ship by November 30th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI or Guam.