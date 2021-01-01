From van zyverden
Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs mixed - Grand Freesia & Ranunculus Bulb Blend - Set of 25
Grand Freesia & Ranunculus Bulb Blend - Set of 25. We are combining two popular bulb types to create a grand mixture of sorts. Freesia and Ranunculus pair well together, as their growth habits are similar. We chose freesias for their color diversity and visually stunning flowers with an intense fragrance. Ranunculus (also known as Buttercups) add to the mix by providing lovely peony-like blooms. Ranunculus are also available in a wide range of vibrant colors. Both varieties are easy to grow, deer resistant, and excellent as cut flowers. A fun combination! Includes growing guide and 25 6/7 cm bulbsGrows to 12'' H and upSpread: 2''PerennialBloom time: mid summerFull sun to partial shadeHardiness Zones 9-10Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: This item will ship within one week of purchase. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.