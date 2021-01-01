From van zyverden
Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs Blue - Eye Catcher Dwarf Iris Bulb - Set of 8
Eye Catcher Dwarf Iris Bulb - Set of 8. These graceful, bulbous, perennial Iris grow elegant flowers which blooms atop grass-like foliage. They are easy to grow, and if zone appropriate, are great for naturalizing. Eyecatcher Irises are a catch if you can get a hold of them. They are somewhat rare and not so commercially grown. Being of the dwarf type, its a good choice for under plantings. Its petals are heavily patterned with white, blue and yellow. Some would say that they are a work of art. Includes eight dormant bulbsGrows to 2'' to 4'' HSpread: 3''PerennialBloom time: early springFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 5-8Warranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Please refer to shipping map for shipping date. Does not ship to AK and HI, PR, VI and Guam.