Michigan Bulb Company Plant Bulbs - Esperanto Tulip Bulb - Set of 15

Esperanto Tulip Bulb - Set of 15. Luscious ruby tones spread throughout this flower's petals for a bold and sumptuous addition to your garden. Includes 15 bulbsAll of our perennial bulbs, plants and shrubs are guaranteed for one full year and our annuals for 90 days.Grows to approx. 8'' to 12'' HBloom time: mid to late springPerennialFull sun to partial shadeHardiness zones: 3 to 8Warranty included (contact customer service)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: Will ship within 10 days of purchase. Does not ship to PR, VI, Guam and AE.