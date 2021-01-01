From van zyverden
Van Zyverden Plant Bulbs yellow - Banana Gummy Tritoma Root - Set of 3
Banana Gummy Tritoma Root - Set of 3. Red Hot Poker produces striking bold colored flowers atop tall stems. Perennial gardeners often use them as big focal points in the garden. Easy to grow and a great choice for a beginner gardener. It is a tremendous favorite of hummingbirds and butterflies. It is an excellent exotic pollinator choice. Sword-shaped, semi-evergreen, green coarse leaves. Easy to grow tough plants. Plants are native to the mountainous areas in southern tropical Africa. This newer cultivar is commercially propagated by growers in The Netherlands. Never collected from the wild. Includes three dormant rootsGrows to 24'' HSpread: 24''PerennialBloom time: late summerFull sunHardiness zones: 6-9Hummingbird- and butterfly-attractantWarranty (contact customer service for details)Grown in the NetherlandsShipping note: This item will ship by September 22nd. Does not ship to AK, HI, ID, PR, VI and Guam.