From bloomsz
bloomsz Plant Bulbs - Amaryllis Hercules Bulb & Pot Set
Amaryllis Hercules Bulb & Pot Set. Gorgeous pink-red blooms enhanced with magenta veins bring this flower to life. Includes bulb, pot and soil discGrows to 20'' to 24'' HWeight: 2lbPerennialBlooms six to nine weeks after plantingFor longest-lasting blooms, keep plant away from heat and direct sunlightHardiness Zones: 9-10 if planted outdoors, anywhere when planted indoorsFull-partial sunGrown in the NetherlandsNote: This item will ship by November 15th. Does not ship to AK, HI, PR, VI and Guam.