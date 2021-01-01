Plant Based Cookbook for Beginners: The Health Benefits of Eating a Plant-Based Diet 2020 (Paperback)

A Plant-Based Diet is now very popular and sounds attractive.You want to try it, but doubt whether this diet is suitable for you and whether it will harm your health?Based on studies, one of the most effective ways you can boost your energy levels, prevent chronic diseases, and improve your health is to start a plant-based diet. Changing one's nutrition is considered to be an effective way to live longer and reduce the risk of falling sick.Learn how to easily switch from an animal diet to healthier plant-based food without sacrificing delicious foods!So, from this book you will learn: What's a Plant-based diet?Is a Plant-based diet healthy?Foods for a Plant-based diet - what you can and cannot eat?Best high protein sources for a Plant-based dietPlant-based diet: 2 weeks meal planIn the Plant-Based COOKBOOK, the author has collated the best plant-based tasty and easy recipes designed specifically who need to not only follow strict diet rules but also want to eat something that tastes great.This Plant-based Diet COOKBOOK will also be useful to people who are looking for plant-based low-carb, low-calorie, and high-protein foods and recipes with healthy ingredients.This Plant-Based Diet COOKBOOK for beginners contains over 50 high protein plant-based recipes: High protein breakfastsDelicious salads with healthy nutrientsFirst courses for proper nutritionDelicious meals ideas for lunch and dinnersSavory snacks and protein smoothiesPlant-based protein desserts and treats for a good moodEach Plant-Based recipe has a picture of the food, so you know what to expect when you cook it.These easy-to-cook recipes are suitable for anyone new to the diet or cooking and will allow you to reduce your time in the kitchen in order.Start your new Plant-Based lifestyle right now and be healthy and full of energy to meet your goals!