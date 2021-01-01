Plank LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (139920-1085)

The Plank LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge creates an immersive lighting experience for interior contemporary living spaces while showcasing its slender minimalist profile. The fixture is crafted into an elongated shape, allowing even amounts of soft, diffused lighting to enter the room. The piece utilizes integrated and energy-efficient LED lamping, allowing the piece ideal placement in spaces like living rooms, dining areas, and kitchen spaces. The pendant provides both up and downward lighting. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting