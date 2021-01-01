Planar LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (139721-1184)

The Planar LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge takes cues from the iconic Fallingwater house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Inspired by the sharp angles and segmented structure of the 1930s landmark in the woods, this fixture presents a series of slender, hand-forged metal panels framing a flat LED housing. Scattered and intricately placed, the asymmetrical planes enhance the warm glow that emanates from the fixtures energy-efficient light source for a pleasant, encompassing illumination. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Abstract. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting