From hubbardton forge
Planar LED Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (139720-1004)
Inspired by Frank Lloyd Wright's Fallingwater, the Planar LED Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge features a bold geometric design highlighted by its clean lines and dynamic steel structure. Named after the surface of an LED guide plate, Planar was specifically designed to utilize LED technology in conjunction with Hubbardton Forge's traditional arts and crafts aesthetic. The result is the geometric interplay of illuminated, glowing planes and steel surfaces that are both smooth and heavily textured. The LED boards were assembled by hand, just as the iron supports were hand-forged and combined with soft gold and vintage platinum crafted in aluminum. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Matte. Finish: Bronze, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting