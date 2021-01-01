Plan for a Chapel by NW Art - Color: White (85058Z-14)

Advertisement
Building a sophisticated dÃ©cor story begins with Plan for a Chapel by NW Art. Characteristic of artist J. Wilkes, this blueprint for a house of worship is highly technical down to the finest details â€“ including flawless right angles, careful dashed lines and exacting geometry. Calligraphy-style penmanship completes the aesthetic of the artwork, rendered in print using giclÃ©e pigment inks for long-lasting archival quality and precision. Partnering with fine artists, NW Art creates beautiful prints to bring life to dull, blank walls. Their extensive image catalogue includes abstract, architectural, and realistic styles capable of complementing a wide range of modern interiors. Using sustainable materials sourced from within the United States and abroad, NW Arts wood frames are predominantly FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and COC (Chain of Custody) certified. From high-end mediums like fine art paper, chroma and canvas, NW Arts giclees are printed with archival inks to ensure beautiful, quality artwork for years to come. Color: White.