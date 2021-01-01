Plaisance 1-Light Armed Sconce
Description
Features:Bath wall sconceNumber of light: 1Wall mountUL listedCUL listedHand worked wrought iron constructionFrench iron finishAccommodates (1) 60W candelabra bulbDimmable Fixture: In order to dim this light fixture, you will need a dimmable light bulb and a dimmer switchProduct Type: Armed SconceDry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Shade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: ClearShade Shape: Drum / CylinderFixture Material: MetalMaterial Details: IronNumber of Lights: 1Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraVoltage: 120Finish: French ironPower Source: HardwiredSwitch Included: NoSwitch Type: Switch Location: Country of Origin: ChinaLight Direction: UpBack Plate Included: YesFire Resistant: NoCord Included: NoCord Color: Cord Cover Included: Crystal Component: NoCrystal Color: Crystal Type: Real Crystal: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSuitable for Bathroom Vanity Area: YesSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:BS 476 Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: CE Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 9001 Certified: Dark Sky Compliant: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.ETL Listed: cUL Listed: YesMET Listed: CALGreen Compliant: TAA Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: CSA Listed for USA: CSA Listed for Canada: FIRA Certified: Title 20 - California Code of Regulations: UL 2108 Listed: YesTitle 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: CPSIA Compliant: Fire Rated: Green Compliance: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: YesBlauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 7.63Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Overall Weight: 3.56Adjustable Extension: NoMax Extension Length: Cord: NoCord Length: Back Plate Height - Top to Bottom: 8Back Plate Width - Side to Side: 4.75Back Plate Depth - Front to Back: Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: