From nurode

Plaid Puff Shoulder Button Down Blouse In Black - XS - Also in: L, M, S

$62.90 on sale
($78.00 save 19%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

A simple and cute top that give off vintage vibes. Wear with matching shorts and heels.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com