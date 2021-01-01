From industrial lodge home
Plaid Christmas Deer Stocking
Advertisement
Features:A cheerful deer with a touch of rustic plaid eagerly awaits Christmas morningSewn in a loop for easy hangingProduct Type: StockingColor: Red/BeigePrimary Material: CottonPrimary Material Details: CottonHardware Material: Number in Set: 1Holiday / Occasion: ChristmasChristmas: Everyday Theme: No ThemePattern: PlaidConstruction Features: No FeaturesStocking Hanger Mount Type: Lighted: NoPower Source: Outdoor Use: NoProduct Care: Spot Clean OnlyStyle: RusticCountry of Origin: ChinaSpefications:NFPA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 8.5Overall Product Weight: 0.18Weight Capacity: Assembly:Warranty: