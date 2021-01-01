From no. 21
No. 21 Plaid Button-Down Shirt in Checked, Size IT 46
Advertisement
No.21 Plaid Button-Down Shirt in Checked, Size IT 46: A nod to ‘90s grunge, this plaid shirt is amped up with utility-driven details, like shoulder epaulets and front patch pockets. It has the perfect oversized fit that can hold its own as a shirt (try tucking it into high-waisted jeans), but also works beautifully gently unbuttoned, layered over your best-loved tee.100% cotton Dry clean Made in Italy Model is 5’9.5" with 33" bust, 23" waist, 33.5" hips and wearing a size IT40.