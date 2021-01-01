From cinq sept
Cinq Sept Plaid Belle Midi Dress
Lightweight with a tiered skirt, this plaid midi dress has a tie waist with a fit & flare silhouette. Scoopneck Spaghetti straps Pullover style Self-tie waist Tiered skirt Smocked back Cotton/spandex Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Fit & flare silhouette Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by the radiant, magical hours between 5 and 7 PMwhich is what the label's French name translates tofounder Jane Siskin designs sophisticated, feminine pieces for both workweek and the weekend. The designer's silhouettes also play with volume and eye-catching trimmingsperfect for cocktails or a special night out. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Cinq Sept > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Cinq Sept. Color: Lilac Smoke Multi. Size: 14.