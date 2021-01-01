From eddie bauer

Eddie Bauer Basic Plaid 3-Piece Navy Blue 200-Thread Count Cotton Percale Twin Sheet Set, Navy Plaid

Description

Experience the comfort and coziness of Eddie bauer flannel sheet sets our flannel is developed using an 8-stage brushing process. This process enhances the softness of the sheets and eliminates pilling. With each washing the sheets become even softer and cozier. The will also wick mositure away from the body as they are very absorbant. Twin size includes: one flat sheet (96 in. l x 66 in. w), one fitted sheet (75 in. l x 39 in. w)and one standard pillowcase (21 in. l x 30 in. w). Color: Navy Plaid.

