Serta Grey Plaid 3 Piece Comforter Set
Serta Plaid 3 Piece Comforter Set. Stay cozy and toasty warm during chilly nights or when the AC is on full blast with Serta Cozy Plush Comforter Sets. The extremely soft 100% Polyester Microfiber plush comforter reverses to a cushy fluffy 100% polyester microfiber sherpa. These comforters will be the softest comforters that you own! You won't be able to resist bringing it everywhere with you! Not only great for the bedroom but also perfect for going to the park, a tailgate for a football game, a road trip, or just cuddling up on the couch and snuggling up with your pets! Perfect as a gift or as just as a treat for yourself! Twin: 90 in x 60 in Queen: 90 in x 90 in King: 90 in x 104 in