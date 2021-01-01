NAUTICA Navy Plaid 100% Cotton Kitchen Towels (3 Piece Set), Blue

Cook, clean, bake, and show off with these Nautica 3 pack kitchen towels. Nautica's collection of kitchen towels are a functional and beautiful addition to your home. These towels are durable and made to last, and perfect for drying and cleaning in the kitchen, dining room, or bar. Made from 100% cotton, these kitchen towels are a responsible alternative to paper towels. Machine washable. Imported. Display your kitchen towels with coordinating accessories from Nautica including additional kitchen towels, oven mitts, and mini mitts for a coordinated look. Color: Navy.