From steampunk fantasy clothing

Plague Doctor Steampunk Raven Medieval Fantasy Gothic Tote Bag

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

This Plague Doctor Steampunk Raven Medieval Fantasy design features gothic, medieval and victorian art. This horror macabre steampunk design features a fantasy plague doctor holding a lantern, a raven, a moon. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com