From feidigeluo

Placemats, Heat Resistant Placemats Set Of 6 Wipeable Non-Slip Vinyl Place Mats For Dining Table, Kitchen Table Mats Easy To Clean

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

The placemat is easy to cut and fit on various occasions Color: Beige White

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com