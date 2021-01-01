Placemats, Heat-Resistant Placemats Stain Resistant Anti-Skid Washable PVC Table Mats Woven Vinyl Placemats, Set of 6 (6pcs placemats, B Black)

Best Quality Guranteed. 70% Pvc+ 30% Polyester Imported Size in:18' X 12'(45cm X 30cm),Set of 6.All placemats are cut by hand and maybe one or two inches error. Package way: Packed flat, it wont wrinkle, protect your table from scratches and stains. Its heat resistant, easy to rinse off and dries very quickly, keeping your dinner mats nice looking New Generation, new technology. Made of high quality environmentally 70% PVC+ 30% polyester. Ultra-durable, non-deformation. Easy to clean with water and soap. Washable, non-fading, non-stain, Not mildew, Wipe Clean, and dries very quickly. Stylish table mats can better to improve your quality of life and make your family dinners or outdoor picnics more fun, exquisite patterns can be used in both sides.