From guangming

Pizza Baking Pan Perfect Result Nonstick Pizza Tray For Oven Baking Beef Chicken Meat Meal Prep

$59.64
In stock
Buy at wayfairnorthamerica

Description

Designed with low side,good choice for DIY pizza and pie baking Size: 0.66" H x 9.25" W x 9.25" D

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com