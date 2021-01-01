From value brand
PixiDoodle Fast Bikes Dirt Bikes for Fast Riders - Racing Coffee Mug (11 oz, White)
UNIQUE GIFT IDEA: This is the perfect gift for someone whom you have trouble finding just the right present. Not found in stores, this mug will tell everyone around the receiver something extraordinary about them. PREMIUM FULL COLOR imprinted mug has the unique design on both sides of this high grade ceramic mug. The coffee cups are printed and shipped from the USA carefully packaged to ensure it arrives in perfect, giftable condition. 11 OUNCE COFFEE MUG has a large, easy grip C-handle and is 100% Microwave and Dishwasher Safe. The imprinting process makes the image permanent so that it doesnt fade away, peel, chip, or crack no matter how many times it is washed. Know a die hard biker who loves to race? Whether it be mud racing, BMX, Motocross, or just a fun competition, bike racing is epic and meant for the brave. Maybe your biker needs a cool coffee cup? Pavement is great for a leisurely bike ride with the family. Dirt roads are meant for the fast riders who love the thrill a